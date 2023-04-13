Analysis: Barcelona, Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid – who’s the best fit for Marcus Thuram?

After Eintracht Frankfurt confirmed on Wednesday that Daichi Kamada would be leaving on a free at the end of the season, another highly rated Bundesliga star will be leaving their club this summer.

On Thursday, Borussia Monchengladbach took to social media to confirm that Marcus Thuram, alongside Ramy Bensebaini, will be leaving this summer, upon the expiry of their respective contracts.

The former has been heavily linked with a move this summer, with several sides across Europe said to be interested in securing his services for next season onwards. Spain is no different, with La Liga’s big three having all been credited with an interest in Thuram at various stages of the season.

All three have different tactics and various needs for the summer transfer window, but between them, who would be the best bit for Thuram?

Thuram to Real Madrid makes the least sense of the three options, and that is perhaps represented by the fact that the French international has rarely been linked with the reigning European champions. However, he could still be a good signing.

Karim Benzema’s fitness issues have derailed Real Madrid’s season at times, and a suitable backup should be pursued in the next few months. Thuram is a sensible bet, especially since no transfer fee will be required, and he can cover Vinicius Jr too if needed.

Of the three, Atletico Madrid are the ones that appear to have the most interest in signing Thuram, and Diego Simeone’s side could certainly benefit from signing him. Los Rojiblancos have struggled to score goals for much of this campaign, and Thuram could help rectify that going into next season.

Alongside his countryman Antoine Griezmann, Thuram could be deadly, and with the likes of Memphis Depay and Angel Correa, Atletico would have excellent strength in depth in their attacking department.

Barcelona’s financial predicament has meant that free transfers will be their best bet this summer, and Thuram would meet that criteria, as well as strengthening their forward options.

Much like Atletico, Barcelona have struggled to score at various points of this season, despite their dominance in La Liga. Robert Lewandowski has been relied upon for goals, and in the second half of the season, his form has dipped massively.

Barcelona are looking for a backup to Lewandowski this summer, and Thuram would fit that position well. On top of that, his ability to play left wing would be invaluable, as that is another position that Xavi Hernandez’s squad struggles with in terms of depth.

Thuram’s ability, coupled with his versatility, would make him a valuable addition for all three teams. However, with several other clubs across Europe also looking to sign him this summer, securing his signature will be far from easy.