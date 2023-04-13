AC Milan begin negotiations with Real Madrid over permanent signing of Brahim Diaz

One way or another, Brahim Diaz’s future is expected to be decided this summer. The attacking midfielder is currently on loan at AC Milan from Real Madrid, and he has been very impressive for the Italian giants.

Milan have a buy option is their loan deal with Real Madrid, which is believed to be €22m. However, Los Blancos will also have a buy back clause, which is reported just €27m.

Brahim has been at Milan for the last three seasons on loan, and they want to keep him permanently, according to Tuttosport (via Sport). They have to negotiate a reduced fee for the 23-year-old, believed to be in the region of €18-20m.

It has been reported in recent weeks that Real Madrid want to keep Brahim at the club next season, while also offering him a new contract. However, if Marco Asensio stays, which looks likely, they may decide to part ways with Brahim.

