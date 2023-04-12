WATCH: Marco Asensio doubles Real Madrid’s lead over Chelsea with fine strike

Real Madrid are hoping to put this Champions League quarter-final tie beyond Chelsea in the first leg, and they are going to right way towards doing so.

Real Madrid had a slow start to the match, but they broke into life midway through the first half, when Karim Benzema scored a typical poacher’s goal to open the scoring for the reigning champions.

Things got better for the hosts on the hour mark when Ben Chilwell was sent off for a professional foul on Rodrygo, following a mistake from Marc Cucurella.

Real Madrid have now doubled their lead, courtesy of substitute Marco Asensio, as he drove a shot past Kepa Arrizabalaga from the edge of the box.

Marco Asensio makes it 2-0!! 🙌 Chelsea caught off guard as the European champions double their lead! 🔥#UCL pic.twitter.com/RARqLDxocX — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 12, 2023

Real Madrid will hope to add at least one more goal before the full time whistle, as they look to take the tie out of Chelsea’s grasp ahead of next week’s second leg at Stamford Bridge.