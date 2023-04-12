WATCH: Karim Benzema is the man for Real Madrid as they lead early on against Chelsea

Real Madrid have struck first in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The away side started the half stronger, and they could’ve taken the lead when Joao Felix was played through on goal, but excellent defending from Eder Militao nullified the chance, and Thibaut Courtois made a comfortable save.

That woke Real Madrid up, and after 23 minutes, they have opened the scoring, and as expected, it is Karim Benzema with the goal. Dani Carvajal played a gorgeous chipped through ball to Vinicius Jr, whose effort was stopped by Kepa Arrizabalaga. Unfortunately for Chelsea, Benzema was there to score into the empty net.

Once again, Benzema is the man for the big occasion for Real Madrid. The 35-year-old has been in excellent form of late, and the goal against Chelsea in his 26th of an injury-disrupted season. He will hope to grab at least one more in this match.