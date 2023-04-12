WATCH: Ben Chilwell sees red for Chelsea to give Real Madrid a further advantage

Real Madrid are already a goal to the good against Chelsea, and now they have the man advantage at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After a nervy start, Carlo Ancelotti’s side grew into the game, and they took the lead midway through the first half, courtesy of a poacher’s finish from Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid have controlled much of the game since their opening goal, and they will surely look to do so for the remaining 30 minutes, now that Ben Chilwell has been sent off for Chelsea. The defender pulled Rodrygo back when the Brazilian raced through on goal, and the referee had an easy decision to make.

Frank Lampard’s side are firmly up against it now, and it will surely be a case of damage limitation ahead of next week’s second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Real Madrid will look to put the tie out of Chelsea’s reach in the remaining minutes of this first leg, as they look to secure safe passage into the semi-finals of the Champions League.