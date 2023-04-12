Sevilla struggling for options ahead of crucial Valencia fixture after double suspension blow

After an excellent 2-0 victory of Cadiz in his first match in charge, Jose Luis Mendilibar came crashing back down to Earth last weekend as Sevilla lost a two-goal lead to draw at home to Celta Vigo.

It was an extra costly affair for Los Nervionenses, who had Pape Gueye and Marcos Acuna sent off during the heated affair. The former was sent off early on for two bookings, while Acuna saw red for a foul-mouthed rant at the officials.

As confirmed by Relevo, both will be absent for Sunday’s crucial relegation six-pointer against Valencia. To make matters worse for Mendilibar, Alex Telles is also suspended, having accumulated a fifth yellow card of the season against Celta.

Valencia are unbeaten at home since Ruben Baraja succeeded Genaro Gattuso as head coach, and their chances of extending that run are greater with the absences of Telles, Acuna and Gueye.

However, Sevilla will still fancy their chances of getting a result at the Estadio Mestalla, as they target moving away from the relegation zone in La Liga.