Sevilla handed massive Europa League boost as key player ruled out for Manchester United

Despite their disappointing domestic form this season, Sevilla are in contention to take home a trophy this season, and it is one that they are all too familiar with.

Los Nervionenses are the most successful club in UEFA Cup/Europa League history, and they could win the competition for a remarkable seventh time this season. However, their path to glory is far from simple.

They take on Manchester United in the quarter-finals of the competition, with the first leg at Old Trafford on Thursday evening. The Premier League giants have already knocked two La Liga sides out of the competition this season – Barcelona and Real Betis – and they will be aiming for the hat-trick.

However, they will be without their star man on Thursday, with Diario AS reporting that Marcus Rashford has been ruled out of the fixture, having suffered a groin injury against Everton on Saturday. The English international is also expected to miss the return leg next week.

Rashford has been one of the form players in Europe post-World Cup, and his absence is undoubtedly a boost for Sevilla, who will hope to continue their upturn in form under Jose Luis Mendilibar when they take on Man Utd.

Image via Lewis Storey/Getty Images