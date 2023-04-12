Real Madrid fans planning Santiago Bernabeu tribute to Federico Valverde during Chelsea clash

Federico Valverde has been at the centre of much media attention this week, following reports of an alleged incident that took place between him and Alex Baena on Saturday evening.
In the aftermath of Villarreal’s sensational 3-2 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, Valverde is claimed to have attacked Baena over alleged comments the Villarreal youngster made about the Uruguayan’s unborn child. Baena has strenuously denied the claims, and has reported Valverde to the National Police over accusations of assault.
Amid the controversy, Valverde has been preparing, along with the rest of his Real Madrid teammates, for Wednesday evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Chelsea. Carlo Ancelotti confirmed this week that Valverde will start, despite the doubt hanging over his head.
Real Madrid’s supporters are keen to show their support to Valverde, and as per Sport, they are planning an ovation for him at the Bernabeu during the match against Chelsea.
Speculation over the case is expected to drag on while the National Police continue their investigation. While Valverde could receive criminal charges, he may also be banned for Real Madrid, with the Anti-Violence Committee confirmed to have become involved in the matter.
