Real Madrid considering internal sanctions for Fede Valverde following assault of Alex Baena

Fede Valverde is awaiting to see what punishment befalls him for punching Alex Baena last Saturday, as the legal process works its way through the incident. However Valverde may also have to wait and see how his own club will deal with the incident too.

Villarreal have not reported the incident to La Liga, but Baena himself will press charges through the police. It has opened up a number of possible routes of sanction, which could lead to a suspension rising to six months. The most likely outcome is a fine for Valverde.

Once the police matter is resolved, the Anti-Violence Committee will enter the case and likely pass it on to the competition disciplinary committee, say Cadena SER. They would then hit him with a two to four-game ban.

Real Madrid will bide their time until all of the league and legal processes are finished, before doling out a punishment of their own, for going against the club’s code of conduct. Valverde will accept that punishment without any argument.

It appears the incident will not have serious consequences for Valverde. Although he might miss a number of games, if it is limited to just a league sanction, then Los Blancos are unlikely to be damaged heavily by his absence, given their focus is on the Copa del Rey and Champions League from here on out.