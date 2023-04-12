Real Betis feeling confident over appointment of new Sporting Director

Real Betis are confident they can prise away their top target for the Sporting Director role from La Liga rivals Getafe. Ramon Planes is the chosen man in Heliopolis.

According Relevo, Los Verdiblancos are confident of bringing Planes to the club due to the good relations between the heirarchy at the club and Planes.

The former Barcelona man left his post at Getafe in recent weeks, after some mixed recruitment for Los Azulones. His departure in Madrid clears the way for the two parties to negotiate a deal – seemingly there are still financial points to work out.

Betis want to appoint someone to the position soon so that they can get on with their recruitment for the summer months.

Planes brought the likes of Ronald Araujo and Pedri to Barcelona while working as technical secretary, and is highly regarded as one of the best in the business in Spain. The position has been vacant since Antonio Cordon left in February, with rumours that Cordon himself may end up at Barcelona.