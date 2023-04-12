Predrag Mijatovic doubles down on Carlo Ancelotti discontent – ‘I think he’s a little angry’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti eased speculation about his future with a 4-0 win over Barcelona last week, convincing fans and the board for at least a few more weeks that he is the right person for the job. However Real Madrid icon Predrag Mijatovic has doubled down on his comments from last week, claiming that the Italian is not altogether happy with elements of the club.

Last week he explained that he had seen a change in the demeanour of Ancelotti of late, stating he did not look as happy as he did before.

This week again Mijatovic has explained to Cadena SER that Ancelotti may well be upset, and his future might be part of the reason for that.

“Today’s Ancelotti presser sounded like a small farewell to me. That’s the feeling I have. Everything he has achieved recently is being brought up, which is a lot and very important too.”

“In two years he has won everything if he wins the Copa del Rey, but I think that he’s a little angry. I don’t know who at, but he’s angry. Maybe he knows something we don’t.”

He would go on to highlight the injustice of people questioning Ancelotti in recent weeks, pointing to that as a potential source of frustration for the 63-year-old.

The Italian has reaffirmed on several occasions that he wishes to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite links between the club and other managers, and links between himself and Brazil.

Reading into Mijatovic’s comments, it would imply that perhaps Los Blancos have already made their decision on Ancelotti’s future, and he is aware of it. Yet it must be said that Ancelotti was his usual humourous self for much of the press conference, making jokes with the present journalists often.