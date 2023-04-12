Real Madrid

Predicted XIs Real Madrid-Chelsea: Carlo Ancelotti to go after Chelsea with attacking line-up

Real Madrid will host Chelsea at 21:00 CEST at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final this evening as strong favourites. That is expected to be reflected in Carlo Ancelotti’s selection.

Ahead of the game, Ancelotti admitted that he may well use the same line-up as he did in El Clasico last week, that beat Barcelona 4-0. Diario AS predict he will do so, including Rodrygo Goes on the right wing, Fede Valverde in midfield and Eduardo Camavinga at left-back. It would mean that Nacho Fernandez would miss out.

Marca are in agreement with their colleagues, who predict the same line-up. Ferland Mendy is their only player missing through injury, and David Alaba will start alongside Eder Militao ahead of Antonio Rudiger who faces a reunion with his former club.

For Chelsea, the biggest injury doubt it Mason Mount, with most predicting he will not start. On-loan Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix is set to start, in a front three with Kai Havertz and Raheem Sterling. Thiago Silva, Armando Broja and Cesar Azpilicueta are all missing through injury.

