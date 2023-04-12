Luis Enrique aiming to sign Real Madrid star this summer if he takes over at Chelsea

Luis Enrique was in contention for a return to management in recent weeks, having been heavily linked with taking over at Chelsea, who had recently sacked Graham Potter following a disappointing run of form domestically.

Lucho reportedly met with Chelsea officials over taking the reins, but they decided in instil Frank Lampard on a temporary basis, with a view to appointing a permanent manager in the summer.

Enrique is expected to be in the running again over the next few weeks, and Sport are reporting that he is already making plans for recruitment this summer, should be be offered the position by Chelsea.

If Enrique takes over at the Premier League side, he is reportedly keen on signing Rodrygo from Real Madrid. The Brazilian has become an important player under Carlo Ancelotti, and he has established himself as first choice on the right wing.

Real Madrid are unlikely to be willing to sell Rodrygo, as they value him as part of their long term project. The 22-year-old is also expected to start when Los Blancos take on Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie on Wednesday.