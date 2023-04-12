Former Barcelona manager latest to back summer homecoming for Lionel Messi

In recent weeks, a possible return to Barcelona this summer for Lionel Messi has gone from being almost impossible to a distinct possibility.

Messi’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season, and the chances of a renewal occurring are growing increasingly unlikely. It would mean that he’d be a free agent this summer, and Barcelona could take advantage of the situation.

Several people associated with Barcelona have urged Messi to return to Catalonia this summer, with the latest being former head coach Ronald Koeman. The Dutchman was in charge at the time of Messi’s departure in 2021, and he admitted that it hurts him seeing the Argentine play for a club other than Barcelona, as per MD.

“Messi is the best player in the world and when he left, it was difficult. The team that has him is going to be stronger. His departure from Barca was a very bad day. When I see Leo with another shirt on, it hurts me.

“(Barcelona is) his home, it’s where he needs to be. It was wrong that the board did not give him the chance to continue. I don’t know how the issue was. Barcelona also have many issues at the moment, but I am in favour of Messi being a Barca player again.”

Koeman’s thoughts are echoed by many associated with Barcelona, and they will all be praying that Messi does return for a second spell at the club this summer.