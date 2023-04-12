Enriquez Negreira payments categorised as public relations in Joan Laporta’s first Barcelona mandate

Although it appears that most of the El Mundo revelations surrounding El Caso Negreira have been published, their investigation has revealed a further curious detail about Barcelona’s relationship with Enriquez Negreira.

The former Vice-President of the Referees Committee received around €7m in payments from the club from the period of 2001 to 2018. However the subject of what those payments for is now an investigation that is being carried out by Barcelona, UEFA and the Anti-Corruption Department in Spain.

Some of the services Dasnil 95, Negreira’s company, were billed for including scouting reports and reports on referees, while Negreira’s own documents assure Barcelona that his input will guarantee ‘everything is neutral’.

Now a further detail has emerged from Barcelona accounts. El Mundo (via Marca) say that during President Joan Laporta’s first term, paymenets to Negreira were categorised as public relations in their expenses, a service that until now there is no evidence of. That said the tax office did not investigate those specific payments.

It looks as if Barcelona fans will finally get some answers to their questions next week, after the club scheduled a press conference for Monday morning, where Laporta is thought to be explaining the club’s version of events. Many have questioned it has taken over two months in order to receive answers on the matter, but Laporta maintains Barcelona are innocent.