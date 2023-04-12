Carlo Ancelotti insists Chelsea tie is “not done yet” after comfortable first leg victory

Real Madrid are in the commanding position to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, after a 2-0 victory over Chelsea in the first leg of their quarter-final tie at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos weren’t at their destructive best on Wednesday evening, but nonetheless, they will be pleased with the result, and they will be looking to finish the job on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

Although Real Madrid were not overly convincing against Chelsea, Carlo Ancelotti was happy with his side’s performance, as per BT Sport.

“Chelsea are a very good team, with very good players. We won 2-0, and we took advantage of this game. It’s not done yet, we still need to go to Stamford Bridge and fight.

“My players understand that there is still another 90 minutes to play. It will be difficult (in the second leg), and we have to be ready.”

Ancelotti is a seasoned veteran, and he will know that Real Madrid are not home and hosed in their quarter-final tie yet. However, they will be confident of finishing the job in West London on Tuesday.