Basque sides on the move as three signings are on the verge

While there is little under two months to go in the season, La Liga clubs are already working out bits of business for the summer.

Athletic Club are set to sign Real Mallorca midfielder Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta on a free transfer once his contract expires this summer, with multiple sources saying an agreement is already in place.

The 29-year-old missed a large chunk of last season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, but has once again been a key presence for the Islanders this campaign, starting nearly 80% of their games under Javier Aguirre.

Meanwhile rivals Real Sociedad will sign Deportivo La Coruna youth talent Trilli at the end of the season too, as per Relevo. The 19-year-old right-back has two caps for Spain’s under-19 side and has played seven times for Depor this season.

They expect the fee to be around €200k for Trilli, unless Depor win promotion back to Segunda, in which case the teams will re-negotiate the terms. The Txuri-Urdin have not had a settled right-back this season, with Alex Sola, Andoni Gorosabel and Aritz Elustondo sharing the duties, although Trilli seems like more of a long-term project than an immediate solution.

Finally Osasuna will likely bring in former Barcelona forward Jose Arnaiz. The 27-year-old is their top goalscorer this season with eight strikes, but unless Leganes win promotion, he will join Los Rojillo. With Los Pepineros ten points off the promotion places, that looks highly unlikely.

Arnaiz was signed for €5m, but with his deal up at the end of the campaign looks set to sign with Osasuna on a free. Arnaiz generally operates off the left side coming into the middle.