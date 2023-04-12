Barcelona making good progress on renewing 15-year-old jewel of La Masia

Barcelona are making good progress in their contract talks with a talent that some are calling the most promising player in La Masia, Lamine Yamal.

That is according to MD, who say that talks are some way down the line and going well. Yamal will turn 16 in July, when he can sign his first professional deal. Officially he is not allowed to have an agent until then either, but is represented by Jorge Mendes. No deal will be announced before his birthday as a result.

Reports in the past have singled out Yamal as the player that first-team coach Xavi Hernandez believes is the most talented at the academy. Yamal has been training with the first team recently.

It shows Barcelona are also pleased with Yamal, after a disciplinary incident with Spain earlier in the season led to a four-game ban. Securing Yamal’s future will be seen as crucial for the club, as they look to rely on La Masia more and more to combat their financial issues.