Barcelona kept waiting for Gavi investigation decision as point deduction threat continues to loom

Barcelona have already had to deal with several controversies this season. Their financial difficulties have been a recurring issue, while the matters of Caso Negreira and Gavi’s first team registration have also been hot topics.

The latter has caused Barcelona extra issues of late. After the original court ruling that allowed them to register Gavi as a first team player was annulled, the youngster had to be re-registered under his subsidiary contract.

The first match back under this deal was Barcelona’s 4-0 demolition of Elche, and the Valencian club have since reported the Blaugrana over alleged “misalignment” with Gavi’s registration.

If Elche are successful, they will be granted the three points from that match, and Barcelona would lose that win, meaning their lead in La Liga would drop to 10 points. MD have reported that the Competition Committee’s decision over the matter will not be made until next week.

Barcelona reportedly got approval from both La Liga and the RFEF when they re-registered Gavi, so from their point of view at least, the result should not be reversed.