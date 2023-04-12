Barcelona impressed by latest Brazilian teenage forward Kaua Elias

Barcelona are on the hunt for young talents before they become too much of a household name, and thus skyrocket their transfer fees. As they look to paliate their financial woes, their scouting network is likely to be relied upon, and the latest Brazilian forward off the production line has piqued their interest.

Endrick Felipe and Vitor Roque are the two biggest teenage forward talents in Brazil currently, but Sport say that 17-year-old Fluminense striker Kaua Elias has also been noticed by the Blaugrana.

He has made just one appearance for their under-20 side off the bench, but has been involved in Brazil’s under-17 team, where he four goals in their first three games at the South American under-17 Championship.

He is described as strong physically, capable of leading the line as a nine or playing off a main striker, and stands out for his pure goalscoring instinct. The Catalan daily claim he will likely make the move to Europe next summer.

Of course these are early days in Elias’ career, and supporters should not get ahead of themselves based on two braces at an under-17 Championship. However it does appear that while Europe struggles to produce clinical forwards, Brazil are set on churning out a number of them.