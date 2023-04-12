Barcelona chasing attendance record in remaining five home games

Barcelona are chasing the highest average attendance of the century in their remaining five home games of the season.

Following the 78,000 that attended their Monday night match with Girona, their average attendance for the season lies at 83,148, as per MD. If they can maintain that level, it would make it the highest average attendance in the 21st century for Barcelona, with the previous record set at 79,192 by Barcelona in the 2010-11 season with Pep Guardiola at the helm.

The improvement in the side and the recruitment of several stars in the summer has brought the crowds back in their droves this season, with the average almost 30,000 higher than it was last season. Their best attendance was against Real Madrid on the 19th of March, with 95,745 packed into Camp Nou.

Five games remain at Camp Nou; Atletico Madrid, Real Betis, Real Sociedad, Osasuna and Real Mallorca. The club accountants will be hoping fans remain engaged for the final weeks of the season, as the title race looks an almost forgone conclusion.

Just behind them are German giants Borussia Dortmund, who have an average attendance of 81,106, ahead of Manchester United’s Old Trafford (74,100), and Milan (72,578). These figures pertain only to league matches.

It brings the plans for refurbishment of Camp Nou sharply into focus. With Barcelona set to move to Montjuic next season as works begin to renovate Camp Nou, many are concerned that the club are missing out on too much revenue. The losses have been predicted at around €100m.