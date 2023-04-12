Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona target confirmed as being available on a free this summer

With their financial problems expected to severely affect their ability to do business this summer, Barcelona are likely to go down the route of pursuing free transfers, as they target improving Xavi Hernandez’s squad ahead of next season.

Inigo Martinez, Ilkay Gundogan and Lionel Messi have also been linked with a move to Catalonia this summer, once their contracts ends at their respective clubs. However, reducing the wage bill will also be an important task for the club’s hierarchy.

Another player who has been linked to Barcelona in recent months is Daichi Kamada. The Japanese international is out of contract this summer, and his club, Eintracht Frankfurt has now confirmed that he will leave his summer on a free.

Kamada has attracted plenty of interest, with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund among those keen to him staying in Germany for next season onwards.

Alongside Barcelona, Atletico Madrid have also held an interested in Kamada this season, although that has appeared to cool off in recent weeks.

