Atletico Madrid and Barcelona target confirmed as being available on a free this summer

With their financial problems expected to severely affect their ability to do business this summer, Barcelona are likely to go down the route of pursuing free transfers, as they target improving Xavi Hernandez’s squad ahead of next season.

Inigo Martinez, Ilkay Gundogan and Lionel Messi have also been linked with a move to Catalonia this summer, once their contracts ends at their respective clubs. However, reducing the wage bill will also be an important task for the club’s hierarchy.

Another player who has been linked to Barcelona in recent months is Daichi Kamada. The Japanese international is out of contract this summer, and his club, Eintracht Frankfurt has now confirmed that he will leave his summer on a free.

ℹ️ Daichi Kamada verlässt Eintracht Frankfurt. Der 26-Jährige wird seinen auslaufenden Vertrag nach sechs Jahren bei der Eintracht nicht verlängern und den Klub nach der Saison verlassen. Lasst uns die schönen Jahre in der restlichen Zeit gemeinsam erfolgreich vollenden ✊#SGE — Eintracht Frankfurt (@Eintracht) April 12, 2023

Kamada has attracted plenty of interest, with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund among those keen to him staying in Germany for next season onwards.

Alongside Barcelona, Atletico Madrid have also held an interested in Kamada this season, although that has appeared to cool off in recent weeks.