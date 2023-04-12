Athletico Paranaense’s Sporting Director opens up on Vitor Roque’s future amid Barcelona interest

Vitor Roque’s destination this summer is certain to cause much speculation over the next few months, with the Brazilian international one of the most sought after players on the planet at present.

Barcelona have been interested in Roque for much of this season, and while they would love to do a deal, much will depend on their finances, and how flexible Athletico Paranaense are to the situation.

The Brazilian club’s Sporting Director, Alexander Mattos, have spoken on the speculation surrounding Roque, where he confirmed that Paranaense will not be pushovers in negotiations, as per MD.

“There is absolutely nothing but the pain of saying that ‘he is sold’, ‘that Barcelona want him’. At the right time, if something comes up that the President thinks is worthwhile, then we will talk.”

It has been reported that Roque’s preferred destination this summer is Barcelona, and while that is the case, they will consider themselves to be in with a good chance of securing the teenager’s signature.

Image via Breno Babu/TheNEWS2 via ZUMA Press Wire