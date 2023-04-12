Analysis: Would Barcelona-Atletico Madrid swap deal work for both sides?

Both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have been hamstrung by their salary limits in recent summers, although one significantly more than the other, which has required a certain degree of creativity in their transfer dealings. That may be the case again this upcoming transfer window.

Barcelona have confirmed that they have an option to buy Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco this summer, with the reported number between €15m and €18m. However as Barcelona try to reduce their wage bill, they are keen to see that number come down.

Sport say the Belgian is keen to head to Barcelona in the summer, and already tried to force through the move in January. Reportedly he has even told Atletico that he will not listen to offers from the Premier League in order to do so this summer.

Yet Atletico Madrid are also not willing to reduce their asking price on the deal. The player himself already has the approval of the Barcelona coaching staff, but it will come down to the numbers.

One of the proposed solutions is that Sergino Dest becomes part of the deal, and the asking price comes down significantly. Dest is out of favour at Milan and is set to return to Barcelona this, where he is equally short of backers. Meanwhile Atletico Madrid are short of back-up for right-back Nahuel Molina, who is the undisputed starter.

On-loan defender Matt Doherty has not impressed, barely seeing any game time, and will return to Tottenham once the season is done, making it a position of need for Los Colchoneros.

From a Barcelona perspective, it would make perfect sense. They would be able to shift one unwanted asset and turn it into a switch for a position of need, even if they are looking for a right-back themselves. Carrasco’s age and perhaps attitude are the only concerns, but they will not find cheaper, and he has the approval of Xavi Hernandez.

Atletico might not see things the same way. So far Dest has proven himself unreliable as a defender, often showing pace and good technical ability, but a lack of defensive mindset. While Dest is not bad quality as a back up, unless Diego Simeone sees him improving, then it seems like an expensive rotational player depending on the terms of the deal.

On a basic level, Dest does not seem like the typical attitude or style of player that Simeone pursues, even if he might benefit from a little more licence to attack as Molina has. Simeone would have to have faith that he could brush up the rough diamond and improve his defending significantly in order to make this deal work for Atletico.

Image via Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images