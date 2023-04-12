Analysis: Should Real Madrid pursue the signing of Joao Cancelo this summer?

Real Madrid could be in store for a busy summer transfer window. Reinforcements will be pursued ahead of next season, as they will target reclaiming their La Liga crown.

Jude Bellingham will be Real Madrid’s big target this summer. The club’s hierarchy are desperate to sign the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who is expected to choose between Los Blancos and Manchester City for his new club, after Liverpool dropped out of the race.

A backup striker could also be targeted. Karim Benzema has been plagued by injury issues this season, and although Alvaro Rodriguez will be promoted to the first team next season, a more senior option may be a consideration. Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino has been linked in that regard.

Another position that Real Madrid could look to strengthen in is right back. Dani Carvajal’s performance levels have dropped this season, which has lead to questions over his suitability to be first choice in the position in the future. However, he was back to his best during Wednesday’s victory over Chelsea in the Champions League.

Real Madrid could have options to sign a new right back this summer, with one of those being Joao Cancelo. The Portuguese was linked with a move to the club in January, before he ended up joining Bayern Munich on a loan deal until the end of the season.

However, he is not expected to sign permanently with the German champions, but his future is not expected to be at Manchester City either. As such, he could be on the move, and Fichajes have linked Real Madrid with pursuing a deal.

Cancelo’s versatility would be beneficial for Real Madrid, as he is adept at playing in both full back positions, where they have had problems for much of this season. However, left back looks to be less of a concern now, due to the emergences of Nacho Fernandez and Eduardo Camavinga.

Cancelo would be an excellent attacking option for Real Madrid at right back. Earlier this season, he was considered to be one of the best full backs in the world, and despite a loss of prominence in recent months, he could bounce back, and the Spanish capital could be the perfect place to do so.

However, he is 28, and would likely cost a pretty penny, as Man City are under no obligation to sell him this summer. These two points combined go against Real Madrid’s recent transfer policy of prioritising the signings of younger talent that can blossom in the first team.

In this regard, they have options available to them. Close to home, Arnau Martinez and Ivan Fresneda should be available this summer, and both would cost significantly less than Cancelo. Both are still in their teens, and have already established themselves as exciting young talents.

Signing one of the two, most likely Fresneda as Martinez has been heavily linked with Atletico Madrid, would be smart business, and could allow Real Madrid to nail down the right back position for many years to come.

There is an argument to suggest that Carvajal’s drop in performances have been down to complacency. There is no alternative at right back that will realistic challenge him, so he’s not under pressure to be at a top level all the time.

Signing a Fresneda or Martinez would keep Carvajal on his toes, and would allow everyone to benefit in the long run. However, it remains to be seen whether that is an avenue that Real Madrid explore this summer.