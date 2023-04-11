“What does he bring?” – Former agent blasts Gavi’s Barcelona contributions

Gavi has been an important part of the Barcelona side that has dominated La Liga this season. Although he only has one goal and three assists, the 18-year-old has been ever-present for the Blaugrana, who look on course to secure their first league title in four years.

However, his place in the Barcelona team has not impressed everyone. Speaking on Beteve’s “La Porteria” programme, former football agent Josep Maria Minguella has questioned whether Gavi deserves such a prominent place in Xavi Hernandez’s squad, as per Sport.

“What does Gavi bring to Barcelona’s game? I think he is not a good player for Barca.”

There will be plenty of people that disagree with Minguella, with Xavi himself most likely being near the top of that list. It’s also easy to forget that Gavi is only in the first couple of seasons of his professional career, so he will only get better.

Gavi’s Barcelona future has generated much discussion in recent weeks, following reports that he could leave for free this summer due to his contract situation.