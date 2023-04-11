WATCH: Gavi’s bemused by Xavi Hernandez’s substitution decision during Girona match

Barcelona missed the opportunity to stretch their lead at the top of the La Liga table to 15 points on Monday night, after being held to a goalless draw by Girona at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Xavi Hernandez’s side had chances to defeat their Catalan rivals, but they were unsuccessful in breaching the Girona defence. As their frustrations grew, Xavi turned to his bench, but he ended up making a rather peculiar substitution.

In the 75th minute, Raphinha was taken off, with Jordi Alba brought on in his place, much to the confusion of those inside the Spotify Camp Nou, as well as Gavi, whose bewilderment was pictured.

o gavi super idignado quando viu que o alba entraria no lugar do raph KKKKKKKKKKigual eu pic.twitter.com/J17FY9TDN3 — mari (@gavirapedri) April 11, 2023

With Angel Alarcon and Estanis Pedrola both on the bench, and each having good experience of playing as a left winger in Barcelona’s lower ranks, many were confused by the decision to bring on Alba, a left back.

Alba ended up being rather effective on the left wing, as he provided chances for Barcelona to get their crucial, which unfortunately for the Blaugrana, did not arrive.

Image via Raquelcule/TikTok