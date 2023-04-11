Villarreal decide against reporting Federico Valverde after alleged altercation with Alex Baena

Spanish football news has been dominated in recent days by an alleged incident between Federico Valverde and Alex Baena on Saturday evening, following the match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Valverde alleged attacked Baena in the Bernabeu’s parking area, and the Villarreal youngster has since filed a complaint with the National Police over an alleged assault by the Uruguayan.

Villarreal have decided not to get involved in the situation, leaving everything to Baena and his representatives. As per MD, the Yellow Submarine have not reported Valverde to the Competition Committee over the alleged incident.

Had they done so, the Real Madrid midfielder could have been facing a sporting sanction, on top of any possible criminal repercussions that could come his way from the National Police’s investigation.

However, Valverde could still be at risk of being banned from playing for Real Madrid, with La Liga president Javier Tebas confirming reports that the Anti-Violence Committee has got involved in the case.