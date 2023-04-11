Villarreal advised Alex Baena not to press charges against Real Madrid’s Fede Valverde

More details continue to emerge about the incident between Alex Baena and Fede Valverde on Saturday night. The Uruguayan player allegedly punched Baena in the face in the car park after Villarreal’s 3-2 win over Real Madrid on Monday night.

Shortly after that news broke, there were reports that Baena had made a particularly ugly comment towards Valverde several months ago, which was the genesis of the incident. Baena has stenuously denied this on two occasions.

Baena has since decided to report the incident to the police, which could bring a number of sanctions to Valverde. Diario AS have revealed that Villarreal advised him against doing so.

While they were not going to get in the way of Baena, they advised Baena that it would not be good for either him or the club, due to the media attention it would generate.

The 21-year-old was supposedly of the same mind, when he left Madrid on Saturday night. However waking up on Sunday, in addition to receiving the punch, Baena saw he was being demonised on social media for something he denies doing, with threats and insults tumbling at him on social media. He was willing to let it go, but the decision of Valverde or his camp to put out the ‘justification’ for the punch has led him to report it to the police.

The entire incident has spiralled out of the control for both parties, and now it looks like a nervous wait for Valverde to see how the legal system decide to proceed with the incident.