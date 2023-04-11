Sevilla

Sevilla travel to England for Manchester United clash missing two key central midfielders

Sevilla have named just one change to their squad to face Manchester United on Thursday, following on from their 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo at the weekend.

The first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals will take place at 21:00 CEST at Old Trafford, with the hosts heavy favourties to advance to the next round.

At the very least, Sevilla have Lucas Ocampos back from suspension, which will be a major boost to an attack that has needed his fight in recent weeks.

The likes of Papu Gomez, Marcao and Karim Rekik are back in the squad too, having made the bench on Friday. All three are recovering from lengthy spells out and are likely to start on the bench again.

Winger Jesus Corona and Pape Gueye will miss the match as they are not registered for the Europa League, while Joan Jordan has not recovered from a muscle problem.

In particular Gueye has been excellent since arriving at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, and Jordan would likely have been his replacement. As it is, Jose Luis Mendilibar will be hoping Ivan Rakitic, Fernando Reges and/or Oliver Torres to step up to the plate.

