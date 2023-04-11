Real Madrid preparing to sell first team star this summer as new options emerge for Carlo Ancelotti

The last few months have been difficult for Real Madrid. Injury issues have hampered the first team squad at times, with Karim Benzema, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy having all missed significant periods of time across the course of the season.

The latter is the only player absent for Real Madrid at the moment, as they prepare for a crucial season run-in. Mendy had been a regular starter under Carlo Ancelotti pre-injuries, but even in the weeks where he was available, he had lost his spot.

Nacho Fernandez and Eduardo Camavinga have gained more prominence in Mendy’s absence, and have arguably proven themselves more valuable than the Frenchman. With Fran Garcia also expected to join this summer, Sport report that Real Madrid are considering selling Mendy ahead of next season.

Mendy has been a victim of others stepping up in his absence, and that could cause his Real Madrid career to come to an premature end. Club officials will look to recoup as much of the transfer fee they paid Lyon for his services in 2019.