Marc-Andre Ter Stegen edging closer to breaking remarkable Barcelona record

It has been an excellent season for Barcelona. Having already secured the Spanish Super Cup, the La Liga crown is also expected to return to Catalonia for the first time in four years.

Their defensive record has been the foundation of their terrific campaign, and that has been spearheaded by Marc-Andre Ter Stegen. The German international is well on his way to claiming his first Zamora trophy.

Monday evening’s goalless draw against Girona was Ter Stegen 21st clean sheet of the season, and continued Barcelona’s record of conceding just nine goals across the league campaign.

With 10 games still to play, Ter Stegen will have his sights set on Barcelona’s La Liga clean sheet record, which is currently occupied by Claudio Bravo. The Chilean did not concede on 23 occasions in the league during the 2014/15 treble-winning season, as per MD.

Providing that Barcelona keep a clean sheet against Getafe on Sunday, Ter Stegen can equal the record against Atletico Madrid the week after. He could beat the record in the club’s following match, which is against Rayo Vallecano.