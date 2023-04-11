La Liga clubs to demand radical refereeing shift at next assembly as list of grievances grows

The increasing unhappiness with a number of issues will lead the majority of La Liga clubs to demand a radical change in the refereeing system next week. According to Relevo, next week on the 19th of April, there will be a call for the new Referees Committee independent of the Spanish Federation (RFEF) at the league assembly.

This is due to a number of issues that have raised the temperature of clubs this season. Chief among them is of course El Caso Negreira, where the clubs will await explanations from Barcelona President Joan Laporta on the matter.

They will also ask for clarity from the RFEF on the relationship that Enriquez Negreira’s son, Javier, had with referees too. In pursuit of more transparency, they will look for an independent refereeing body.

Another part of that is the disparate salaries that clubs feel they are earning. Spanish referees earn more than double their counterparts in the Premier League, and much more than some footballers. In addition the standards of refereeing are also under the microscope. La Liga has seena remarkable 114 red cards this season, a total that eclipses Serie A, the Premier League and the Bundesliga put together.

There will also be a disgruntled voicing of complaints against Real Madrid TV. Various other clubs do not understand why the club television channel for Los Blancos are allowed to carry out blatant attacks on referees without impunity. This seems particular pertinent given recent suspensions handed to players for minor criticism in recent months.

The assembly is shaping up to be a potential turning point in the administration of Spanish football, as tensions come to a head.