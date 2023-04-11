Javier Tebas condemns Federico Valverde’s “reprehensible” alleged assault of Alex Baena

In recent days, the Spanish football airwaves have been dominated by news of an alleged incident between Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde and Villarreal’s Alex Baena, which is reported to have occurred after Saturday evening’s fixture between the two clubs.

Baena has reported Valverde to the National Police over an alleged assault, amid claims that the Uruguayan punched him in the Santiago Bernabeu parking area.

La Liga President Javier Tebas has confirmed reports that the Anti-Violence Committee has got involved in the case, as per Relevo, which could see Valverde receive sporting sanctions if found guilty. Tebas also condemned the alleged assault.

“The Anti-Violence Committee, as expected, have entered the Valverde-Baena case. It is a reprehensible action, we cannot compare an aggression with a provocation.”

The alleged incident will likely continue to take centre stage in Spanish football news over the coming weeks, as the National Police investigate the matter. In the meantime, Valverde’s aim will be to help Real Madrid be victorious in the Champions League and Copa del Rey.