“His place is here” – Robert Lewandowski hoping for Lionel Messi’s return to Barcelona this summer

Lionel Messi’s future has caused much speculation in recent weeks, with negotiations over a renewal at Paris Saint-Germain seemingly at a standstill.

His current deal at the French champions expires at the end of the season, which would allow him to find a new club in the summer. A return to Barcelona, whom he left in 2021, appears to be gaining more and more traction with every passing day.

Several Barcelona players have urged Messi to return to the club this summer, and Robert Lewandowski is the latest to do so. As per Relevo, the Polish striker expressed his desire at wanting to link up with Messi next season.

“For me, Messi will always belong to Barca. If he returns, it will be magnificent for fans and players. His place is Barcelona. Hopefully next season we will play together.”

PSG haven’t given up keeping hold of Messi, but a return to Barcelona appears to be growing increasingly likely, with steps being taken to ensure that they can afford to re-sign him.