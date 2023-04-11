Girona fans planning to show their support to Taty Castellanos after striker’s social media blackout

Although social media has produced plenty of positives in recent years, one of the aspects that has had much prominence of late is footballers being abused.

Nico Williams closed his social media accounts last week after Athletic Club’s Copa del Rey exit to Osasuna, and this week, Girona’s Taty Castellanos has followed suit.

The forward was abused online after missing a golden chance against Barcelona on Monday. With just Marc-Andre Ter Stegen to beat, and Viktor Tsygankov to his right, the Argentine fired wide of the right hand post.

The news has saddened Girona fans, who are planning to show their support to the 24-year-old during Sunday’s match against Elche. As per MD, supporters are planning to clap for Castellanos in the ninth minute.

Footballers being abused online has become a very worrying trend in recent years, and social media accounts appear to be doing very little to stop it from happening.