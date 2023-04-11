Fresh Valencia protests against Peter Lim planned for crucial relegation battle

Valencia fans are set to protest against the club’s owner Peter Lim and his ownership group Meriton Holdings, as the side slide towards relegation.

Defeat at Almeria last weekend left Valencia in the relegation zone once more. They face 13th-placed Sevilla this weekend at Mestalla in a crucial relegation battle, looking to make it back out. So far their home record under Ruben Baraja has maintained Los Che, with a rabid support behind them.

However they will not be able to count on that support from the start against Sevilla. Protest group Libertad VCF are organising a protest which will take the form of Valencia fans not taking their seats until the second minute of the game.

Meanwhile another group ‘This is love 86’ have organised their own protest, with parents of young fans invited to attend a stall set up before game. There they will be handing out balloons with the phrase ‘Lim Out’, as per Superdeporte.

Former player Juan Mata sent a message of support to fans on Monday, asking them to be united at this time.

Yet the reality is the presence, or more accurately lack of Lim’s presence, is dividing element for the club in everything they do. Los Che are at serious risk of going down for the first time since the 1980s should they fail to arrest their slump – their eight points in 2023 is the worst record of any side in La Liga.