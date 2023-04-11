Frank Lampard hails Real Madrid’s “serial winners” ahead of Champions League showdown

Several players taking to the field in Wednesday evening’s Champions League quarter-final first leg between Real Madrid and Chelsea have experience of winning the competition itself.

Real Madrid won the trophy last season, while Chelsea were victorious in the previous campaign, defeating Manchester City to win their second Champions League title in the history.

By comparison, Dani Carvajal, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Karim Benzema have all won the competition five times each, the majority of which with Real Madrid. Ahead of Wednesday’s clash, Chelsea’s interim head coach Frank Lampard took the opportunity to praise Los Blancos’ “serial winners”, as per Relevo.

“I have enormous respect for Real Madrid. Their players have had such longevity, such as Benzema, Modric and Kroos. They are serial winners, and often win on a regular basis at this level. They are clearly the leaders of this team.”

With La Liga now out of their mind, Real Madrid win be determined to go-back-to-back in the Champions League, which would see them claim a remarkable 15th crown in the competition.