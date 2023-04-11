Former Sevilla forward receives six-month suspended sentence for tax fraud

Former Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yedder has been found guilty of tax fraud during his time in Spain. The 32-year-old AS Monaco striker spent three years at Sevilla between 2016 and 2019.

As per Diario AS, Ben Yedder was did not declare all of his income nor did he declare his interest on his earnings while in Spain, to the tune of around €250k. Thus he did not pay tax on them.

Ben Yedder has been given a six-month sentence and will be fined a €133,798.07 for his crimes. As with most sentences in Spain, for sentences under two years, it will remain suspended. Ben Yedder will only enter prison if he is fouund guilty of another crime.

The French striker moved to Monaco in 2019 for €40m, having been signed for just €9.5m, in one of Monchi’s better bits of business. Since, he has gone on to become Monaco’s eighth best Ligue 1 goalscorer in the following three-and-a-half seasons, with Les Monegasques, scoring 96 times and assisting on 30 occasions in 161 games.