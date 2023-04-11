Florentino Perez impressed by Villarreal star after Santiago Bernabeu performance

Real Madrid are focused on their Champions League tie against Chelsea this week, and their 3-2 defeat to Villarreal on Saturday will have been shaken off with relative ease. Yet there was one player that made a major impression on the Real Madrid President Florentino Perez.

Most of the focus in the aftermath of the match has been on the incident between Fede Valverde and Alex Baena, tragically robbing Samu Chukwueze of his moment in the limelight.

The Nigerian winger was involved in all three goals for the Yellow Submarine, scoring twice and in spectacular fashion. Nacho Fernandez has been Real Madrid’s best defender this season apart from Eder Militao, but was given a torrid time by Chukwueze.

“Florentino liked him and in the box they talked about the possibility of having Vinicius in one band and Chukwueze in the other, two daggers,” Pedro Pablo Parrado revealed to Marca.

Parrado went on to highlight that he has attracted interest from the Premier League in recent seasons, most recently from Everton. Chukwueze has a deal until 2024 with the Yellow Submarine and a release clause that drops this summer to €80m. Unless they can negotiate a new deal with Chukwueze ahead of the summer though, it makes a sale a distinct possibility.

At this point, it would be over the top to talk of anything but admiration from Real Madrid – almost everyone finished the match enamoured with Chukwueze’s ability. Even so, he could be of interest come the summer if Los Blancos try to strengthen their attack. Rodrygo Goes, Marco Asensio and Fede Valverde are currently competing for the spot on the right side of the Real Madrid attack.