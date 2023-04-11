Fede Valverde’s partner publishes Twitter thread in response to Alex Baena statement

Fede Valverde is facing potential charges of assault after he allegedly hit Villarreal player Alex Baena on Saturday night. After Baena denied rumours about what provoked that incident, Valverde’s partner Mina Bonino has taken to Twitter in response.

News broke in the Madrid-based media on Saturday night that Valverde’s violence was in response to a comment on his family during a previous match in January. Baena denied those rumours on Twitter himself, and then after deciding to press charges, accused Valverde’s entourage of spreading false reports about what he said in a statement.

Shortly after, Bonino responded to Baena’s statement on Twitter. She appears to back up the version of events alleged in the Madrid media, by saying that they would ‘never take advantage of a situation like this’, and that ‘there are limits, not everything goes in football.’

Bonino does appear to acknowledge that she is part of the Valverde entourage that Baena refers to be using ‘we’ when saying they would never take advantage of the misfortune.

While the Argentine journalist does not respond directly by using names and explicit acknowledgement of Baena’s version of events, she does appear to back up that her partner was provoked by a serious comment from Baena.

Currently Valverde is facing police involvement in the matter, with his punishment somewhat dependent on how Baena’s injuries are judged.

Imaginate que cuando tenes 14 semanas de embarazo te dicen que tu hijo no va a nacer, que viene con una trisomia incompatible con la vida, que podes tomar la opción de interrumpir el embarazo o esperar las pruebas invasivas donde los resultados tardan más de un mes… — Mina Bonino (@Minabonino) April 10, 2023

Full Twitter Thread:

“Imagine that when you are 14 weeks pregnant they tell you that your child is not going to be born, that it comes with a trisomy incompatible with life, that you can choose to terminate the pregnancy or wait for invasive tests where the results take more than a month…”

“Imagine being prepared to explain that you are going to give birth to a dead child, that recovery is quick and that in two or three months you can try again. Imagine that in the meantime, social networks offer me their condolences because it is rumoured that I lost a pregnancy, when I didn’t even know yet.”

“Imagine from the first days of January to February 10 that the conclusive results arrived that I am in my bed, lying down every day, gestating a baby that I DON’T KNOW IF IT WILL BE ABLE TO BE BORN and meanwhile, life goes on. Imagine my head and what I had to endure. Imagine all that so that after having ‘overcome’, they tell you that you are taking advantage of a misfortune. It breaks my heart, and it’s true. Words hurt more than any blow and I’m not prepared to have to relive all this again.”

“We never incited violence at any time. I am sorry that you have received threats, which I also receive, but it is out of the reach of my hands. I never explained in depth how bad those two months of uncertainty were. I want to stay quiet, I don’t want to dwell on the subject, but please. After everything we went through, the fact that I have to read that we took advantage of a misfortune hurts me.”

“There is a God who sees everything, who knows reality and we are calm, but they are opening a wound that is not even closed because until the baby is born I will not have peace of mind. There are limits that should not be crossed, not everything goes in football. Not everything is fair in life. There are limits. And the limit reaches the direct pain that someone can cause. And I am not a spokesperson for anyone. I transmit MY pain and if there is someone who does not come out to speak today it is because they do not want to relive what happened again, and on the contrary, they want to end this as soon as possible.”

“Family is always ahead of everything. And I always said it, football is the least important of the most important things. Our reward is that the pregnancy continues well and we would NEVER take advantage of a situation like this. Thank you for understanding.”