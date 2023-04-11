Espanyol fans could be punished for Barcelona song invoking Taliban

Espanyol fans could be in trouble after the Anti-Violence Committee made an official complaint about their conduct in Round 27 of La Liga. Their match with Girona was one of three that was reported from the same weekend of action.

The other two were Burgos-Racing Santander and Cadiz-Sevilla, most of which involved cursing individuals or teams. There were also instances of singing ‘corruption in the Federation’.

There was plenty of that at Montilivi too, with one Girona fan next to the Espanyol fans having a panic attack due to their conduct. As per Marca, Girona assumed some of the responsibility for the issues. Diario AS report that two fans were arrested at the game, and 12 were kicked out of the game.

However one song in particular, directed at Barcelona fans, was heard for around ten seconds and stood out.

“He is a fantastic pilot, divine landing, let’s go Taliban, planes to the Camp Nou,” the implied meaning being they were wishing terrorist attacks on rivals Barcelona.

It is not yet clear whether they have identified the culprits or whether they will face punishment. Going off previous precedent, if they do so the fans will receive a fine and ban from sporting venues. Tensions between Espanyol and Barcelona fans tend to be as it is, but this is a particularly surprising incident.