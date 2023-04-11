Eduardo Camavinga reveals Karim Benzema influence during early days at Real Madrid

Since joining in the summer of 2021, Eduardo Camavinga has often gone under the radar at Real Madrid. He had a quiet start to life in the Spanish capital, but in recent months, the 20-year-old has firmly established himself as an important player in the first team squad.

He has been ever-present for Real Madrid this season, having featured in 45 of their 46 matches. In the second half of the campaign, he has become a regular starter, having impressed Carlo Ancelotti with his excellent performances.

During his early days at Real Madrid, Eduardo Camavinga recalled the effort that fellow countryman Karim Benzema made to make him feel comfortable in his new environment, as per RMC Sport.

“For sure Benzema helped me and took me under his wing when I arrived. The pre-season helped a lot – it was great that there was French people because when I arrived, I didn’t necessarily speak Spanish well. I tried to make do with the little English that I had. For sure, he helped a lot.”

Benzema has failed to recapture his Ballon d’Or-winning form from last season for much of this campaign, having struggled with injury issues. However, he looks to be back in form now, having hit successive hat-tricks against Real Valladolid and Barcelona, and Camavinga believes that his club captain can retain the esteemed award.

“Nothing is impossible. If he continues to produce the performances that he is doing right now, of course he can go and get another Ballon d’Or.”

Camavinga and Benzema will be hopeful of helping Real Madrid end the season on a high, with success in the Champions League and Copa del Rey firmly in their sights.

