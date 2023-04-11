Carlo Ancelotti – ‘I am sad to see Chelsea like this, I have fantastic memories”

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has wished former club Chelsea the best going forward, but confirmed he would not return to them in the future.

Ancelotti won the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea back in 2010, and like last season, faces Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Ancelotti was under no illusions that theu were playing against a good side, which took them to extra time last season.

“Last year we suffered a lot. It’s a team on another level. In these types of matches there is great motivation and it’s a very high-level squad.”

Ancelotti did not see his experience over opposite number Frank Lampard, who played under him at Chelsea, as being an important factor.

“I have 20 more years of experience but this is not going to change what is going influence what happens in the game. He is a fantastic manager, extraordinary professional and in this case I don’t think it [the experience] will be of much use. The truth is that he arrived a week ago and he is aware of how these games can go. He will do well in the time he stays at Chelsea.”

The Blues currently sit 11th in the Premier League and Ancelotti admitted he was sad to see them in this state. But he did not see himself returning.

“I am sad to see them [like this], of the people that are still working there…. I am a supporter of Chelsea, I spent two fantastic years there. Would I go back? No… I don’t think so. I think and I hope that Lampard will do a fantastic job.”

Ancelotti has stated on multiple occasions that he wants to finish his contract at Real Madrid, which expires in 2024, despite heavy speculation linking him to the Brazil job. Last season he also claimed it would be his last job in football.