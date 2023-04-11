Carlo Ancelotti confirms Federico Valverde stance ahead of Chelsea clash

The build-up to Real Madrid’s crunch Champions League quarter-final against Chelsea has been dominated by an alleged incident that occurred between Federico Valverde and Villarreal’s Alex Baena on Saturday evening.

Valverde is alleged to have attacked Baena in the grounds of the Santiago Bernabeu after Real Madrid’s defeat to the Yellow Submarine, with the Uruguayan’s entourage claiming that the Villarreal youngster made comments about Valverde’s partner’s miscarriage scare.

Baena has strenuously denied these claims, and has since filed a complaint with the National Police. Despite the off-field controversy, Valverde’s focus has very much remained on Real Madrid, according to Carlo Ancelotti.

Speaking to Movistar+ ahead of Wednesday’s first leg against Chelsea, Ancelotti commended Valverde’s conduct, while also confirming that he would be starting at the Bernabeu against the Premier League giants.

On the pitch, Valverde will be targeting more success with Real Madrid this season. With the European Super Cup and Club World Cup already in the bag, Los Blancos will hope to add the Champions League and Copa del Rey to their haul for the campaign.