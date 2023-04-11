Barcelona pressing ahead with plans to renew Xavi Hernandez’s contract

Xavi Hernandez’s first full season in charge of Barcelona has been a successful one, although he has been left annoyed by a supposed lack of credit to his side.

Monday evening’s Catalan derby draw against Girona stretched Barcelona’s lead over Real Madrid in La Liga to 13 points, with a first league title in four years surely coming their way. They also won the Spanish Super Cup earlier this year, defeating their El Clasico rivals in the final.

Despite failing short in the Copa del Rey, and two disappointing campaigns in European competition, the Barcelona board have been delighted with Xavi this season, and Joan Laporta has previously confirmed his intention to offer his head coach a new contract.

Achraf Ben Ayad has confirmed that a meeting took place on Tuesday between Xavi, Jordi Cruyff and Mateu Alemany to discuss extending the former’s contract, which expires at the end of next season.

It has been a difficult season for Barcelona off the pitch, with controversies and financial issues that have had to be dealt with, but under Xavi’s stewardship, on-field matters have been fruitful.