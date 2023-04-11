Barcelona could net transfer windfall as Paris Saint-Germain register interest in former defender

Barcelona’s financial situation is well documented, and will likely have a big impact on their ability to do transfers this summer. Departures will be required to bring money back into the club, which is also help reduce the wage bill.

However, Barcelona could also net some extra cash this summer from other clubs selling players. Francisco Trincao could be sold by Sporting CP, and the Blaugrana have a 50% sell-on in that deal.

Another player that could net Barcelona funds is Jean-Clair Todibo. The 23-year-old joined OGC Nice on a permanent basis in the summer of 2021, and as part of that deal, the La Liga leaders retained a future sell-on clause.

MD have reported that Paris Saint-Germain have registered an interest in Todibo, which would allow Barcelona to generate some extra funds if a deal is completed this summer.

Barcelona will hope to get back on track with their finances over the coming years, and they target getting back to being able to fully function in the transfer market.