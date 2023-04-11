Analysis: Can Roberto Firmino be Real Madrid’s ideal backup for Karim Benzema?

Up until a couple of weeks ago, Karim Benzema had failed to recapture his form from last season, which saw him claim his maiden Ballon d’Or at the rip old age of 34.

A combination of injuries and fitness issues have plagued Benzema this season, and have majorly prevented him from hitting top form. However, successive hat-tricks against Real Valladolid and Barcelona suggests that he is now in the zone.

Benzema’s absences have affected Real Madrid this season, with their La Liga title defence all but over with 10 matches still to be played. They trail Barcelona by 13 points, in what would be the Blaugrana’s first league title in four years.

However, Real Madrid could still end the season with four trophies, with the Champions League and Copa del Rey very much still up for grabs.

Real Madrid have often been reliant on Benzema in recent years, and the lack of a suitable backup this season has hindered Real Madrid at times. Florentino Perez may decide to bring one in this summer, and he does have options.

One option available to Real Madrid is Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian has announced his intention to leave Liverpool at the end of his current contract this summer, so no transfer fee would be required. The Daily Mail (via Sport) have reported that Los Blancos have made a move towards signing Firmino.

Firmino has been reduced to a backup option at Liverpool this season, and he has been effective in that role at times, with the latest being on Sunday. He came off the bench to net an equaliser against Arsenal at Anfield.

LIVERPOOL ARE LEVEL!! 🔴 Firmino heads home! WHAT A GAME! pic.twitter.com/spjVnxAuV2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 9, 2023

With Alvaro Rodriguez set to be promoted to the first team next season, Firmino’s addition would also help the young Uruguayan to improve his game, as he’d be learning at the feet on two top strikers of the last decade.

Firmino, in his prime, was part of one of the deadliest forward lines in world football, alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Although he probably won’t be able to reach those levels anymore, he can certainly be a useful player to Carlo Ancelotti.

Like he did during his glory days at Liverpool, Firmino can bring in the wingers to great effect. This would certainly benefit the likes of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, who will be well aware of Firmino’s exploits, being from the same nation.

Firmino’s signing makes a lot of sense for Real Madrid. He would demand regular first team football, nor would he be on extortionate wages. He has the capabilities to be a excellent backup to Benzema, which would be a benefit to the entire team next season.