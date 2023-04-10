Xavi dismisses Robert Lewandowski goal concerns

Barcelona head coach Xavi has rejected concerns over Robert Lewandowski’s goal scoring form.

Lewandowski has enjoyed a spectacular first season in Spain, as the lead attacker in Barcelona’s title charge, with 27 goals in all competitions, including 17 in La Liga.

He is currently leading the Pichichi Trophy race, with three goals more than Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema, with 10 games left to play.

However, despite his strong overall numbers at Barcelona, the former Bayern Munich hotshot is struggling to find the back of the net in recent weeks.

The 34-year-old has only managed three league goals since the start of February including no goals scored in successive El Clasico games against Los Blancos.

“I’m not worried about Lewandowski, I’m worried about winning La Liga”, as per reports from Marca.

“We played a good game against Girona. We lacked success in front of goal, but I think a victory was deserved.

“We’re 13 away points ahead of second place, with 10 games to go.

“But, we would have signed with blood to be 13 clear at the start of the season.”

Up next for Barcelona is a trip to Madrid, to face Getafe this weekend, before hosting rivals Atletico Madrid in Catalonia on April 23.

If Barcelona can get back on track, and start winning games again, and they can clinch the title with four games left, regardless of Real Madrid’s end of season results.

Images via Getty Images