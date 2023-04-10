WATCH: Rodrigo de Paul responds to Rayo Vallecano fan abuse with a grin and a gesture

Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul is nothing if not a character, and he once again demonstrated that against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday night. While he had a good game in their 2-1 win over Los Franjirrojos, he was caught jousting with the home fans too.

La Voz del Atleti highlighted the video in which fans can be heard calling him ‘a son of a w****’ amongst other insults. They have called on La Liga to report the case, as has happened in a number of incidents this season, aimed at rooting out the fans abusing players.

Rayo Vallecano fans abusing Rodrigo de Paul, and Rodrigo de Paul giving it back in good humour. #Atletico pic.twitter.com/hAWbofFoov — Football España (@footballespana_) April 10, 2023

De Paul seemed to take it considerably less seriously, giving the fans the thumbs up. He appears to mimic lifting up a trophy, which has been interpreted as a reminder to those fans that de Paul has recently lifted the World Cup by Cuatro.

The battling Argentine has been gradually improving his form since the World Cup, reflecting Atletico’s improved form in 2023 too. He now looks like a functioning part of the side that have moved within just two points of rivals Real Madrid this weekend.